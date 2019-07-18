<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear assured that they are discussing a new deal with Kalvin Phillips.

His current contract expires in 2021 and he’s expected to be one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most reliable figures this season after featuring 46 times during last season’s run to the Championship play-offs.

Aston Villa are believed to be one of many clubs interested in the £20m-rated defensive midfielder, but Leeds are determined to hold onto him as they prepare for another chance at promotion to the Premier League.

“We want him to play in the Premier League for Leeds United,” Kinnear said.

“We are talking about a new contract. We want to keep all our best players and Kalvin is part of the plan.”

The 23-year-old has already made 141 appearances for Leeds and was also utilised as a centre-back under Marcelo Bielsa last season.

After their Manchester United defeat, Leeds will take on A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.