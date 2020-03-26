<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Championship club Leeds United have made an incredible gesture as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact football.

With COVID-19 causing significant financial damage across the country, all senior players, coaching staff and senior management have agreed to take a wage deferral to ensure all club employees are paid.

“Leeds United can confirm that the players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral for the foreseeable future,” read an official statement.

“This ensures that all non-football staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch can be paid and the integrity of the business can be maintained during these uncertain times.

“The spread of the COVID-19 virus has seen the UK and many other nations around the world in a state of ‘lockdown’ and whilst there is a shared commitment to complete the season, there is no concrete plan for a return date.





“The lack of fixtures, cancellation of events, impact on ancillary revenue and closure of the football financing market will cost the club several million pounds each month.

“Following talks between chief executive Angus Kinnear, director of football Victor Orta and several senior players, the decision was made by the squad to defer part of their own salaries to ensure that the club can continue to pay all 272 members of full-time staff and the majority of casual staff for the coming months.”

Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach have also undertaken similar measures.

Arsenal, Burnley and Crystal Palace – while keeping player salaries the same – have all ensured that club employees will continue receiving payment.