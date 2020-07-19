



Leeds officials will sit down with Marcelo Bielsa this week and try to thrash out a contract extension that will see the Argentine coach stay for at least another 12 months.

Leeds confirmed their promotion to the Premier League and their place as Championship winners over the weekend without even kicking a ball.

But now their planning for the 2020/21 campaign starts in earnest, with the most important piece of the agenda being Bielsa’s new deal.





The South American genius rarely signs for more than a year at a time, but there is some hope amongst the Elland Road hierarchy that he will pen an extension for two years this time around.

According to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds are set to offer Bielsa a whopping new deal this week which would be worth €8m per season.

It’s thought that Bielsa is keen to test his mettle in the Premier League, and does see see promotion as mission accomplished.