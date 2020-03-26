<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reveals he made January approaches for both Zlatan Ibrahimović and Edinson Cavani.

Zlatan became available after leaving MLS side LA Galaxy, before eventually signing a six-month loan deal with former club Milan.

Cavani was also considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain but opted to stay despite his contract expiring this summer.

“I spoke with Zlatan Ibrahimović more concretely”, he told Sky Italy.





“He could have given us that decisive push but he decided to go to AC Milan. He was very honest and transparent with me.

“We need to be rational and coherent with the strategy of both coach and team.

“I did not even speak with [coach] Marcelo Bielsa about Cavani and Ibrahimović, because we never got to the stage that we could sit down and talk about them.”

Leeds ended up signing RB Leipzig outcast Jean-Kévin Augustin instead, who did not make an appearance before the coronavirus outbreak postponed fixtures across Europe.