Leeds are very close to completing their second signing of the January window and can now shift their focus to finding a striker before the transfer market closes.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, winger Ian Poveda will join Leeds from Manchester City imminently, and a deal could be done in the next 24 hours.





The former Arsenal and Barcelona academy player will join on a free transfer and sign a four-and-a-half deal and will be viewed as a replacement for Jack Clarke, who returned from his loan from Tottenham early and is now with QPR.

The diminutive playmaker, who has yet to play a minute of first-team football, is a right-winger by trade but can also play as a number 10 or a second striker.

Poveda has featured for England’s youth sides at every age from the U-16s to the U-20s. He is also eligible to play for Colombia.