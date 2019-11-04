<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been charged by the Football Association (FA) with racially abusing Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko.

The incident is alleged to have taken place when the two clubs met in a Championship fixture at The Valley on 28 September.

Casilla has until 12 November to respond to the charge and according a statement released by Leeds’ official website on Monday, the Spaniard “strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date.”.

If found guilty, the 33-year-old will face a minimum six-match ban, with reports over the weekend suggesting his suspension could even be as many as 12 games.

Leeds say the former Real Madrid shot-stopper has requested a personal hearing and will be available for selection while the investigation is ongoing.