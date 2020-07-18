



Leeds United have won the 2019/20 Championship.

The Elland Road side saw their promotion to the Premier League confirmed on Friday evening after Huddersfield beat West Brom.





And now Marcelo Bielsa’s men have claimed the title after Brentford lost 1-0 to Stoke.

It means that Leeds, who have a game in hand on both West Brom and Brentford, are five points clear with the latter two sides only having one game of the campaign to go.