



Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa, is set for a bumper pay-rise after securing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Argentine is set to sign a bumper £8million-a-year deal after taking Leeds to the Premier League as champions following a 16-year wait.

The pay rise will keep Bielsa at Elland Road until at least 2022.

Talks on Bielsa’s future are planned and The Sun reports only minor points need addressing before the 64-year-old puts pen to paper.





Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “Victor Orta, Andrea Radrizzani and I will be straight in with Marcelo next week and talking about plans for next season.

“He has a review, he knows the direction he wants to take the club in and it will go from things we need on the playing side, right through to his own arrangements as well we need to resolve.”