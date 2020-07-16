



A fourth win on the bounce means Leeds United are now just one point away from promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants beat rivals Barnsley on Thursday to edge ever closer to a top flight return.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were dominant throughout the first-half and took a deserved lead when Barnsley defender Michael Sollbauer turned a dangerous low cross into his own net.





The Tykes were much improved after the break and a nervy Leeds, who lost Hélder Costa to injury, failed to keep control of proceedings but held on to their narrow lead.

One of the biggest clubs in England, Leeds have been absent from the top flight since relegation 16 years ago.

Last season they were desperately close to promotion under Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, and he has once again led the team superbly this campaign.

With two games remaining, the Whites sit five points clear of West Brom and six ahead of third-placed Brentford.