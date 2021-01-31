



Leeds United boss, Marcelo Bielsa, has expressed sympathy for sacked Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard.

Lampard was axed after just 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Bielsa said: “Lampard built one of the best groups in English football — the whole world — and evidently that group needed development and time.

“I regret that a colleague who has designed a very interesting project wasn’t able to finish it.

“English football, which had been a leader in the world in allowing managers time to develop their projects, has stopped doing so. Every time [it happens], it has less of the English spirit and is owned less by the English — things which made it very attractive.





“For example, in a scenario where a team can be created over a long period of time, the improvement of the project is valued through hard work and support. To lose that is to lose a lot of things.

“Not so much for the most powerful teams, for whom everything is the same as they can resolve any conditions they come across.

“That’s why I value the leagues below the Premier League and Championship. But everything now makes it difficult for those teams to aspire to be a big team.

“The public only values the badge and the result. One day all of this is going to have consequences which the public are going to regret.”