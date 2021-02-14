



Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with what he’s seen from Raphinha this season.

The Argentinian acknowledged the role played by director of football Victor Orta in signing Raphinha from Rennes.

He said: “Victor has a way of doing things which is very extensive and he’s very thorough in how he goes into the minute details.

“An evaluation was done on Raphinha like we do in all players we sign and I know this evaluation of players has been happening a few years now.





“Why has Raphinha done so well for Leeds? He’s had the opportunity to see what the Premier League is all about and then been able to do what’s required of him.

“He’s a player with physical, technical and mental resources which have allowed him to compete and has good physical attributes for his position.

“He’s quick and he can sustain that over a long distance. Raphinha is also a winger who can dribble and knows when to attack the space in behind. He’s a complete player.”