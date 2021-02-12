



Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s compensation hearing against Lille is to kickoff.

L’Equipe says Bielsa was dismissed in 2017 by LOSC for “serious misconduct”, with results not up to par. Bielsa’s case against the dismissal begins today at a Lille industrial tribunal.





The Argentine would claim around €19m in compensation from his former club for “abusive breach of his fixed-term contract”.

The trial will determine whether or not the dismissal of Bielsa on the grounds of “serious misconduct” was legitimate or not.

It’s suggested a ruling won’t be heard on the issue for another three months.