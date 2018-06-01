Steven Gerrard will command the instant respect of the dressing room when he begins work at Rangers, according to former club captain Lee McCulloch.

Gerrard officially takes charge at Ibrox on Friday after being unveiled as the club’s new manager on May 4.

The former Liverpool captain will not work with his players until the end of the month but McCulloch insists the squad are already champing at the bit to return for pre-season training.

“I think it will have a massive impact when Steven Gerrard walks into a room and talks to you. He’ll gain instant respect from the players,” said McCulloch.

“Having spoken to a couple of players, they’re already excited about Steven coming in. As I would be and any Rangers fan would be – to have such an icon as your manager.”

Gerrard’s only previous coaching experience prior to joining Rangers was his short spell in charge of the U18 and U19 sides at boyhood club Liverpool.

However, McCulloch insists the former midfielder is a suitable replacement for Graeme Murty, who was sacked by the club last month following a heavy defeat to rivals Celtic.

“He has been a leader of world class players before. He’s set the standards and led by example. He can do that as a manager as well,” said McCulloch.

“Especially for the younger ones in the dressing room. They’ll be feeding off him, they’ll be watching his every move, noticing his body language and the way he speaks to people.

“In his first press conference, I was really impressed by the way he spoke. He knows what it takes to be a big club and lead a big club.

“I would like the see the negativity towards him subside because he has not even started yet and there’s negativity in Scotland again.”

Gerrard is set to face his former manager Brendan Rodgers next season when Rangers take on Celtic and McCulloch insists the former Liverpool captain will not be overawed by the intensity of the Old Firm derby.

“I think he will relish the pressure,” said McCulloch. “He has been in a pressure cauldron for basically all his career. 100 and odd caps for England. He has played in some high-pressure games – Champions League finals.

“I don’t think the pressure will get to him as much but the expectation level from fans might slightly surprise him.”