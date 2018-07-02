Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant will undergo a medical at Manchester United this week ahead of his move to Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports.

It was reported last week that Stoke would allow the 35-year-old to leave on a free transfer and United want him as cover should there be injuries to senior keepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

It is likely Grant would be third choice, initially, with Portugal U21 goalkeeper Joel Pereira to be sent on loan to get more experience.

Stoke signed Grant on a permanent deal from Derby in January 2017 after he was initially brought in on loan as cover for the then-injured Jack Butland.

Grant made 30 appearances for Stoke that season but featured just three times in the Premier League last term.