<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lecce have sealed promotion to Serie A after a 2-1 win over Spezia, ending a seven-year absence from the top flight.

Having been promoted from Serie C last term, Lecce became the fifth team to achieve a double promotion from the third tier to Serie A in the past five seasons, after Frosinone, SPAL, Benevento and Parma.

Starting the final day a point above Palermo – who drew 2-2 with Cittadella – Lecce took an early lead through Jacopo Petriccione, with Andrea La Mantia doubling their lead.

Spezia, who have secured a play-off spot, pulled one back late on but Lecce held firm to clinch second place in the table behind the already promoted Brescia.