Members of PSG star Neymar’s entourage believe the Brazilian made a massive mistake leaving Barcelona.

Neymar left Barca in 2017 when PSG agreed to meet his €222m buyout clause – which remains the highest ever fee paid for transfer.

And while Neymar and his father have insisted they’ve been happy with his decision to move to Paris, the same can’t be said for members of his support team.

Josep Pons, a former image adviser to Neymar, was very clear when speaking to Mundo Deportivo: “Neymar delighted us until he made the most serious mistake of his life, an error which without the influence of his environment would never have happened and he constantly regrets.”

Indeed, in Barcelona there’s now a determination to bring Neymar back to the club this summer, with a confidence the Brazil captain is eager to see the move happen.