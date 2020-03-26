<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A leaked document from world football’s governing body FIFA states that player and coaches contracts should be extended until the end of the current season whenever that will be according to a report from news agency Reuters.

The British based news agency have seen a confidential document containing some of the suggestions of one of FIFA’s Coronavirus working groups and the above information relating to contracts was on it.





The document also states that there will be a change to the start and finish times of the transfer window and it states that clubs and players will be urged to come to an agreement over salary reductions.

With many transfers already arranged for next season, the report also states that until the end of the current season concludes, the moves will be put on hold and will take place at the first possible opportunity.

The Reuters report also says that as of yet FIFA have made no final decisions on all of the above and other issues.