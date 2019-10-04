Leaked documents uncovered by one Spanish outlet have given a great insight into what it’s actually like being in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Deportes Cuatro have gained access to Los Blancos’ fine system for the 2019/20 season, with various rule breaches potentially costing players up to €3,000.

Turning up late to training is a costly business if you’re a Real Madrid player.

Apparently all squad members have to be at the training ground 45 minutes before training starts but if you’re five minutes late that will cost €250.

The fine goes up to €500 if players are 15 minutes late, and it’s €1,000 thereafter.

Getting weighed once a week is mandatory at Real Madrid, and if players fail to do so they will be fined €250.

Exceeding their own personal ‘acceptable weight’ sees players hit with a €1,000 fine.

By the look of these documents, the club are hot on the ‘misuse’ of mobile phones with players getting fined anywhere between €250 and €1,000 for using them in the physio room, team bus or in the dressing room.

Phones also have to be on silent at all times whilst at the training ground.

