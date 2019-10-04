<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leaked documents uncovered by one Spanish outlet have given a great insight into what it’s actually like being in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Deportes Cuatro have gained access to Los Blancos’ fine system for the 2019/20 season, with various rule breaches potentially costing players up to €3,000.

Turning up late to training is a costly business if you’re a Real Madrid player.

Apparently all squad members have to be at the training ground 45 minutes before training starts but if you’re five minutes late that will cost €250.

The fine goes up to €500 if players are 15 minutes late, and it’s €1,000 thereafter.

Getting weighed once a week is mandatory at Real Madrid, and if players fail to do so they will be fined €250.

Exceeding their own personal ‘acceptable weight’ sees players hit with a €1,000 fine.

By the look of these documents, the club are hot on the ‘misuse’ of mobile phones with players getting fined anywhere between €250 and €1,000 for using them in the physio room, team bus or in the dressing room.

Phones also have to be on silent at all times whilst at the training ground.