European giant Lazio is showing a strong interest for dubbed Nigerian Neymar Chidera Ejuke this summer transfer window, according to a report from Italy.

The 22-year-old forward who has been in impressive form for Dutch Eredivisie after scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in 29 appearances for Heerenveen.

This is not the first time Lazio have been linked with a move for Ejuke as they attempted to sign him without success before his move to the Netherlands last summer.





However, Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport claim that Serie A giant haven’t given up in the chase to sign the former Liverpool trialist for the second time.

Officially the top dribbler in the Eredivisie, Ejuke has cited two of the top wingers in the world in the shape of Neymar and Eden Hazard as his role models.

The former Valerenga is valued in the region of five million euros by transfer market experts but that fee could rise considering his consistent performances since the beginning of the season.

Ejuke is under contract with Heerenveen until the end of the 2022-2023 season with Olympique Marseille linked with the forward.