Lazio players could reportedly be fined for taking and sharing videos inside the team plane during turbulence while on their way to Crotone last weekend.

Lazio launched their new team plane during the international break but their first trip to Crotone last weekend was one to forget.





The severe weather conditions in the Calabria region caused a ‘scary’ turbulence that was filmed by some Lazio players.

The videos become viral on social media and Lazio have reportedly opened an internal investigation.

According to Calciomercato .com, guilty players could be fined.