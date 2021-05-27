Lazio released a terse statement confirming Simone Inzaghi ‘changed his mind’ and is heading to Inter.

Inzaghi’s contract with the Aquile is due to expire on June 30 and last night he had seemingly agreed to extend it until June 2024.

However, Inter came back with a new proposal to practically double the wages on offer and lead the Serie A Champions.

It was reported President Claudio Lotito tried and failed to change his mind, even telling Il Messaggero this afternoon that they would announce the new contract later.

Lazio finally accepted they had lost Inzaghi and released a terse statement in which they never even said his name.

“We respect the change of mind of a coach and, before that, of a player who for many years tied his name to the Lazio family and the many Biancocelesti successes.”





Inter are expected to announce Inzaghi as their new coach on a two-year contract worth €4m per season plus €1m in bonuses tomorrow.

Not even mentioning Inzaghi by name is a strong statement after the 45-year-old committed most of his career to Lazio.

He played for the Aquile from 1999 to his retirement in 2010, albeit with some loan spells at Sampdoria and Atalanta, then began coaching in their youth academy in 2010.

Inzaghi took over in the final weeks of the 2015-16 season from Stefano Pioli, had been let go, but had to be recalled in July when Marcelo Bielsa changed his mind about taking the job.

Since then, he has taken Lazio to the Coppa Italia, two editions of the Italian Supercup and their first Champions League qualification in 13 years.