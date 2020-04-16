<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lazio spokesman Arturo Diaconale warns that if the 2019-20 season isn’t completed, “the matter would end up in the courts and tribunals” of Italy.

The campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March and plans were drawn up today to ensure the safety of players and staff if it resumes, with a date pencilled in of May 30-31.

While some clubs are eager to call off the season entirely, Lazio give a dire warning.

“If this season does not come to a natural conclusion, the next will be ruined as well, because the matter would end up in the courts and tribunals,” director of communications Diaconale told TMW Radio.

“I hope the pitch decides who wins, who loses, who goes to Heaven and who into Hell.”





Lazio are one point off leaders Juventus, so it is certainly in their interests to finish their best season in decades.

The centre and south of Italy have not been as badly affected as the north, with half of all cases crammed into the Lombardy region.

Because of this, it has been suggested games could be played on neutral turf in areas that have had fewer coronavirus deaths.

“It’ll be complicated if we are to play in the north, especially when it comes to travel if there are still hotspots. Football is a contact sport, but safety can be ensured with rigorous testing to check players are not positive before they take part in a match.

“Players can live within a training camp that has medical equipment already there and keeps them isolated, so this should avoid further contagion.”