Even though Lautaro Martinez’s agent is Beto Yaque, ‘Marca’ says that the Argentinian striker is confident Jorge Mendes can organise his Inter Milan departure. This source says that he is determined to leave and he hopes it happens as soon as possible.

We still do not know what is going to happen to Lautaro Martinez. He wants to leave Inter, but there are no clubs capable of offering his parent club the amount of money they want for him. The player hopes Jorge Mendes can help him leave.





‘Marca’ says that although the Portuguese is not his agent, the footballer hopes he can sort out his Inter departure. His experience in this type of situation could be vital in getting the board to give in.

The main problem is that there is no one able to pay the almost 100 million euros Inter want for him. In the summer transfer window, a lot was spoken about a possible move to Barcelona, but the Catalans were unable to pay that amount of money for him.

That has led to the current situation which has seen the player insistent on leaving. However, ‘Marca’ says there are no possible clubs he could go to. The Argentine is hoping Jorge Mendes can change all of that.