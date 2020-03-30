<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez would reportedly only be interested in leaving the club to join Barcelona.

El Mundo Deportivo cite a report in Gazzetta dello Sport that the Argentine international would have no issue in having his long-term future at the Milanese giants but could be tempted by a move to the Camp Nou.

It is said that the Blaugrana lead the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.





However, there is also said to have been interest from Barca’s El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, with El Mundo Deportivo comparing the interest between the two as ‘like a war’.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 30 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.