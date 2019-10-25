<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona will reportedly have to pay €200m if they want to sign Inter forward Lautaro Martínez next summer.

Martínez has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances under Antonio Conte.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça are ‘seriously interested’ in the 22-year-old but may have been led astray by false figures.

The LaLiga giants originally believed his release clause was €111m – but sources close to Inter insist that figure is wildly incorrect.

Lionel Messi is said to have advocated his signing to Barça officials as they begin searching for a Luis Suárez replacement.

Martínez has already found the net at Camp Nou this term, during their 2-1 Champions League defeat in October.