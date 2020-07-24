



Barcelona directors are calm over their stalled pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The two clubs, after months of negotiations, have agreed to take a break as they pursue their own season targets. However, talks will eventually resume as Barca seek to sign the Argentina international.

Sport says Lautaro has agreed personal terms with Barca and wants to move to Spain this summer – which has been made clear to Inter.





Barca now feel they’re in a strong position and will push Inter to sell for €65m cash, rather than Lautaro’s original €111m buyout clause.

For their part, the Nerazzurri know they’re losing ground in negotiations, though will insist they be allowed to sign a replacement before agreeing to sell Lautaro.