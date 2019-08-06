<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny set to joined Samuel Kalu’s Ligue 1 Bordeaux for a fee of up to 5m euros (£4.6m).

The 33-year-old has made clear his desire to leave Emirate Stadium this summer, has caused a stir by refusing to travel for their pre-season tour of the United States and rejecting several attempts from head coach Unai Emery to persuade him to see out the final year of his existing contract.

Koscielny had hoped that Arsenal would allow him to leave for free, despite having one year left on his current contract, but the club were adamant that they would only countenance his departure if they received a fee.

According to a report from BBC that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bordeaux that will see Koscielny move back across the Channel but former France international is due to have a medical with Ligue 1 side on Tuesday and is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the French side.

Arsenal hope to sign a new centre-back before the Premier League’s transfer deadline on Thursday evening with there is interest in Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani and Red Bull Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, while they retain an interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite the 22-year-old Scotland international being injured.

The Gunners are also in advanced talks over the sale of English right-back Carl Jenkinson to Championship side Nottingham Forest around £5m.