Laurent Koscielny has finally dumped Arsenal for Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux for a fee of up to 5m euros (£4.6m).

The 33-year-old former France international has made clear his desire to leave Emirate Stadium this summer, has caused a stir by refusing to travel for their pre-season tour of the United States and rejecting several attempts from head coach Unai Emery to persuade him to see out the final year of his existing contract.

“We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed on acceptable transfer terms,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Koscielny had made 353 appearances and scored 27 goals since arrived at the Emirates from Lorient in the summer of 2010, and was part of the side that won three FA Cups and three Community Shields under Arsene Wenger.

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has emerge as Unai Emery’s main target, with Juventus centre-half Daniele Rugani also an option.