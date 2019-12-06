<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The funeral ceremony of late Super Eagles forward Promise Isaac, who died October 2, 2019, in the United States as an active player has been announced by his family.

Austin Bold FC chairman Bobby Epstein announced that the Nigerian international passed away a day after he was an unused substitute in his team 2-1 away victory at Portland Timbers.

The 31-year-old ex-Flying Eagles captain died after collapsing during a workout in his apartment complex gym, with reports suggesting heart failure during the workout.

According to the funeral arrangement made public by his family, his remains would depart America on December 10, with his Christian wake-keeping slated for December 13 while internment holds December 14 at his country home – Umudim, Ohekelem,in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State.

Isaac captained the Flying Eagles to the final of 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in the Netherlands and was also named Nigeria national U23 captain at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing due to his commitment and discipline as the Samson Siasia’s tutored-side claimed silver.

Isaac marked his Super Eagles debut in 2009.