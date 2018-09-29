A late own-goal from Watford’s Craig Cathcart and a Mesut Ozil strike two minutes later gave Arsenal a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday that sent them above the Hornets in the Premier League table.

Watford had created numerous chances throughout the match before defender Cathcart inadvertently flicked the ball into his own net in the 81st minute while trying to prevent Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette from collecting and shooting right in front of the goalpost.

Two minutes later, the France forward sent a low pass across the face of goal to the far post, where German midfielder Mesut Ozil sidefooted in an easy goal to double the lead to 2-0, a score that flattered the home side after an even, open and attacking match.

Watford had beaten Arsenal twice in their previous three Premier League meetings but were unable to extend that run.

The loss sees them drop to sixth in the league table, swapping places with the Gunners who climbed one spot to fifth.