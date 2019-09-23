<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday night, to go joint top of LaLiga table with Athletic Bilbao.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal for Zinedine Zidane’s men, as they battle to victory in Seville.

Former Madrid striker, Javier Hernandez, put the ball in the net for the hosts late in the game. But his effort was correctly ruled out for offside, as Real hung on to claim their first win at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in five seasons.

Los Blancos now have 11 points after five games, level with leaders Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla tumbled from top spot at the start of the weekend, to fifth on 10 points.