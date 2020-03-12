<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





LaLiga and the Spanish FA (RFEF) have agreed to suspend matches for the next two weeks.

Games had been moved behind closed doors in an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the Players’ Association moved to have matches completely suspended.

The league and the RFEF have agreed to suspend all matches.





A statement on the Liga website read: “Given the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine at Real Madrid and the possible positives in players from other clubs, LaLiga has considered that the circumstances are already in place to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID- 19.

“Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, we agree to suspend at least the next two matchdays.”

The same measure has already been taken in Italian football.