Nigerian duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem have been asked to remain in self-isolation by CD Leganes after the Club’s general director tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Spanish La Liga outfit decided to call off Friday’s training sessions and urged their players not to leave their homes in Madrid as a precautionary measure.

It was confirmed that the club’s general director Marin Ortega tested positive for deadly coronavirus on Friday and he has been quarantined.





“All members of the club’s first-team staff, coaching staff and employees who have had a relationship with the individual with the positive case are not to leave the Community of Madrid,” a club statement read.

“There may be sanctions if this rule isn’t complied with, as well as staying in their homes as long as possible”.

Meanwhile, the Spanish football authority has called off all La Liga games due for the weekend as a result of the outbreak.