LaLiga are facing a €700 million loss should the season be called off.

Marca says the next two matchdays of the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank seasons have been suspended due to the Coronavirus and this could have significant economic consequences.

There have been 27 rounds played in the top tier and 31 in the second tier, meaning those divisions still have 11 rounds each left to play.





LaLiga has estimated that there could be 494m euros of losses related to TV revenue for LaLiga Santander, 78.1m euros related to season tickets and 38.8m euros related to matchday tickets.

That’s a total of 610.9m euros.

For LaLiga SmartBank, the equivalent numbers are 55m euros, 9.9m euros and 2.6m euros for a total of 67.5m euros.

As such, there could be a total foregoing of 678.4m euros across Spain’s top two divisions if the 2019/20 season cannot be completed.