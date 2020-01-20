<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The organisers of the Spanish men’s top flight, LaLiga, celebrated Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu, who opened her goals account for Madrid Ladies in their 4-1 home win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Chikwelu who made her second appearance for Madrid Ladies, scored to make it 2-0 in the eight minute.

Reacting to Chikwelu’s goal LaLiga wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “Super Falcons international Rita Chikwelu scored her first goal for Madrid!”

The win was Madrid’s first win since 29 September 2019, after going 11 straight games without a win.

Madrid Ladies are now 12th on 15 points in the 16-team league table.





Chikwelu played for FC United in Finland from 2006 to 2009 and was top scorer of Finnish women’s league Naisten Liiga in 2009 with 22 goals.

She spent seven seasons with Umeå IK from 2010 to 2016, but left upon the club’s relegation and joined Kristianstads DFF on a two-year contract.

She participated in the FIFA U-20 World Cup from 2004–2008 and made her Super Falcons debut in 2007 at the FIFA women’s World Cup.

She was a member of the Nigerian Olympic team which participated in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing China.

The two-time Africa Women’s Cup of Nations winner has also featured at the senior World Cup.