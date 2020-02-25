<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





LaLiga, the organising body of the Spanish men’s top-flight has celebrated Asisat Oshoala’s 20th league goal of the season.

Oshoala took her tally in the women’s league to 20 after bagging a hat-trick in Barcelona Ladies 6-0 away win against Logrono on Saturday.

She has now tied with teammate Jenni Hermoso as joint top scorers on 20 goals.

“Asisat Oshoala draws level with @FCBfemeni teammate Jenni Hermoso as #PrimeraIberdrola top scorer!” the league body wrote on their verified Twitter handle.





Oshoala scored Barcelona’s fourth, fifth and sixth goals in the 54th, 70th and 89th minutes.

She also provided the assist for Barcelona’s second goal scored by Alexia Putellas on 34 minutes.

The win means Barcelona remain unbeaten after 20 league games, with 18 wins and two draws.

Saturday’s hat-trick took her goals to 11 in her last six games played.