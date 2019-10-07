Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the season, as Barcelona beat Sevilla 4-0 on Sunday.
Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez also found the back of the net, in what was a comprehensive victory.
The win ensured the LaLiga champions moved up into second place, two points behind Real Madrid, who they meet in three weeks at the Camp Nou.
Atletico Madrid are third on 15 points, after drawing 0-0 at Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Barca, however, ended the game with nine men, as Ousmane Dembele and debutant Ronald Araujo were sent off.
