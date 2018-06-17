Some football fans on Saturday described the Super Eagles opening match at the 2018 FIFA World in Russia as “`unimpressive”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Vatreni of Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Mutiu Adepoju, an ex-international told NAN that it was sad that the team could not get a point from their first match.

Adepoju advised the team’s coach Gernot Rohr to calm the players down and restrategise ahead of their second group match.

“The defeat is a very sad one, going into the game. I previewed that the encounter against Croatia would not be easy owing to their level of technicality.

“The coach should come up with another game plan for the next match and also calm the players down,” he said.

Ifalade Oyekan, a board member of the Lagos State Football Association, told NAN that the players should step up their game.

Oyekan urged Nigerians not to write the team-off in the competition.

“It is very unfortunate that the team was defeated but Nigerians should not be discouraged because this is football where anything is possible,” he said.

Also, Idowu Hassan, a grassroots coach in Lagos, told NAN that the Super Eagles formation against The Blazzers was bad.

Hassan urged the coach to come up with formidable tactics in their next encounter against Iceland.

“The formation adopted by Rohr cost us this game, if we still want to remain in the competition, the coach must come up with something better in our next match.

The NAN reports that The Super Eagles would play against the Strakarnir Okkar of Iceland on June 22 at the Volgograd Arena.