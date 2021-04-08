



Estates in Lagos are set to organise a memorial football championship to honour the late civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Kayode Jakande.

The Jakande Estates Memorial Football Championship is designed to encourage political leaders to dedicate themselves to the service of humanity, while gainfully engaging the youths from the various estates as an antidote to crime and ensure security in the state.

Chairman, management organising committee, Ahmed Shekoni, explained that the championship slated for June is in continuation of the tradition of celebrating the icon of modern Lagos State through sports.





He added that the championship has been on since 2001 following the endorsement by both Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande during his lifetime and after his demise by his family.

“The championship which will involves Isolo, Ojokoro, Abesan, Iponri, Alaka, Amuwo odofin, Ijaiye 1, Ijaiye 2, Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Iba, Anikantamo, Abule Nla, Oko-Awo, Ita Alagba, Ikota, Ilasan and Surulere of under the name of one of the most illustrious sons of Lagos State has been renamed Jakande Estates Memorial Football Championship to reflect the passing away of the great leader and indicate our respect for his achievements even in death,” Shekoni said.