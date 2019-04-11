<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Lagos State Football Association Electoral Committee has fixed May 27 as the new date for election into the association.

The Committee Chairman, Segun Babatunde, on Wednesday said the elections, which should have been held earlier, was postponed due to the directives from the Nigeria Football Federation postponing all elections into Football Associations across the country.

Babatunde said all is set for elections as they are determined to conduct a free and fair election that all football stakeholders in Lagos will be proud of.

“As you are all aware, we have concluded all the processes of forms collection, screening and publishing of successful candidates. We should have done this elections before now, but had to postpone it because of the directives from the NFF,” he explained.

Meanwhile, elections will also be conducted into the various five football divisions across the state on May 17.

According to the line up of events released, collection of forms will be between April 18 and 25.

Submission of forms will be between April 26 and May 2, before the screening of applicants on May 6 and 7.

The Committee tasked members of the press and the public to join hands with them to make the electoral process successful.