Lagos State based Nigeria Professional Football League side Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club has slapped indefinite suspension on a fan following his off the field action in the Match Day 4 game against Warri Wolves.

According to a statement released by the Club, through its Director, Barrister Davidson Adejuwon, the fan named Ahmed Adeleke has been ban from attending the Club’s matches with immediate effect.

The however pleaded with fans to respect the rules of the game and shun violence in order not to bring the image of the game to disrepute.

The statement reads: The management of MFM FC, having properly investigated both the remote and near causes that led to the ugly incidents that happened at the Teslim Balogun Stadium last week Wednesday after our match against Warri Wolves wishes to inform the general public.

That the team condemns the attack on our player, Ogwu Clement by one of the fans, Ahmed Adeleke.

For this shameful and disgraceful act by the club fan, the team’s management has now placed an indefinite ban on the said fan.

The club has also ordered immediate reorganization of the supporters club for the purposes of bringing more discipline and adherence to the rules of the game.

In conclusion, we wish to apologize to everyone that rightly got offended by the ugly sight of that day.

Also use this opportunity to appeal to our teaming and passionate fans to please desist from any act capable of bringing the name of the club or the league into disrepute.