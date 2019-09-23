<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association Ladan Bosso has in the wake of goalkeeping problems bedevilling Nigeria’s national teams, charged league clubs’ coaches to step up by producing good goalkeepers for the Super Eagles.

The former coach of Nigeria’s U-20 side, Flying Eagles, says the solution to Super Eagles’ goalkeeping problems lies on the coaches involved in local league.

“We have to work harder to unearth and polish young goalkeepers that will go on to take charge of Super Eagles posts as number one. Honestly, we have young lads manning goals for our league clubs , but they are either not encouraged or not ambitious enough

“If you ask me I will tell you that we have goalkeepers who could have competed with the three we took to the World Cup in Russia. But they lost out because they lack confidence or they are not encouraged, or that we the domestic coaches are not working on them to excel” Bosso stated

He continued: “Brazil went through this patch with their national team until their federation and coaches went to work and today, they can boast of four world class goalkeepers including Allison Becker of Liverpool and Ederson of Manchester City. I believe we can also achieve that feat if we put our acts together

“I think we can count on goalkeepers like Ayeleso of Kano Pillars, Ojo Olorunleke, Dele Ajiboye and quite a few young goalkeepers to solve our problems. In the history of Super Eagles, Carl Ikeme was the only goalkeeper who never played our league. All our other goalkeepers have always been products of our league and we have to continue doing that,” Bosso who coached took two of Nigeria’s World Cup goalkeepers, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi to the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup stated.