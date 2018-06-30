France v Argentina- Kylian Mbappe of France greets the bench as he is substituted off - Getty Images
Getty Images

France forward Kylian Mbappe was named the man of the match after putting in a stunning display to help his country beat Argentina 4-3 in Kazan on Saturday and move through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mbappe earned his side a penalty in the 13th minute, which was converted by Antoine Griezmann.

With the game firmly in the balance at 2-2 in the second half, excellent Mbappe drilled a low shot underneath Franco Armani to restore France’s lead.

Mbappe made the game safe in the 68th minute. The 19-year-old received Olivier Giroud’s pass before firing a shot into the bottom-right corner.

In the last eight, France will face the winner of the Uruguay’s game with Portugal which will take place in Sochi later on Saturday.

