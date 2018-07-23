Kylian Mbappe admits that he has urged N’Golo Kante to join PSG from Chelsea this summer.

It was gathered that the big-spending French club have targeted the World Cup winner as their priority transfer target this summer.

Kante, who capped an incredible rise by helping Les Bleus to victory in the tournament in Russia, has won two Premier League titles, first with Leicester City and secondly with Chelsea.

PSG would have to pay around £100 million ($132m) to sign the midfielder, and Chelsea have subsequently identified Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele as a potential replacement.

Mbappe, who was awarded the World Cup’s ‘Best Young Player’ award, says he has told Kante to move to Parc des Princes, while he has also been asked by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about the possibility of signing the 27-year-old, and has issued a glowing recommendation.

“It’s true that the president consulted me,” he told France Football.

“I spoke to N’Golo during the World Cup, but not extensively because I know that when you bombard the brain with transfer stuff.

“At the end, I left a few words in his pockets, that he would have discovered once he got home to properly send a message.”

Mbappe has been touted as a potential Ballon d’Or winner after his exploits in Russia; he scored four goals at the tournament, including a fine strike against Croatia in the final.

While the forward believes that he belongs in the conversation for the individual award, he does not think that Lionel Messi will again battle it out with Cristiano Ronaldo for the prize.

“For the favourites, I will say, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane… and me,” he added.