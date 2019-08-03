<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In what has become the soap opera of the summer transfer window, Kylian Mbappe has weighed into the discussion on Neymar’s future, admitting that he has told his domestic teammate to stay in the French capital.

The Brazilian is thought to be determined to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, yet it’s difficult to envisage a club being able to put together the kind of financial package that would tempt the Ligue 1 champions into selling.

“I have talked to him with honesty and respect, I told him to stay with us,” Mbappe explained.

“He knows what I think of his situation, I respect and admire him.”

Thomas Tuchel has the unenviable job of preparing a team for the 2019/20 season whilst not knowing if one of his best players will still be there, yet the German coach is happy with the former Barcelona star’s training efforts.

“Neymar is with us and we’re waiting for him to play in the first league game,” Tuchel declared.