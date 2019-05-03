<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has been given a three-match suspensionby the French Football Federation (FFF) after his red card in the Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes, while an investigation has been opened into Neymar’s post match altercation with a spectator.

Mbappe, 20, was dismissed towards the end of extra time for a high challenge that caught Damien Da Silva on the knee as PSG were beaten 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw last weekend.

He has already served one match of his ban, having sat out the defeat at Montpellier earlier this week, and will miss games against Nice and Angers but be available again for those against Dijon and Reims.

Neymar, who appeared to hit a member of the crowd while on his way to collect his runner-up medal, could face a ban of up to eight matches, with a verdict likely next week.

PSG have already started to prepare a defence for the Brazil international, and communications chief Jean-Martial Ribes told Globo that Stade de France security personnel should not have allowed the incident to happen.

“It was a space reserved for the prizes, to celebrate the players from both teams, not for verbally abusing our players,” he said.

“There was a clear lack of security on the part of the organisers — this person went too far. We will discuss with the FFF that he is banned from French stadiums.”

The spectator has made a complaint of defamation against journalist Pierre Menes of Canal+ after he described him as “a crook.”

Menes confirmed that complaint on social media and expressed surprise that the PSG players had not yet complained about the spectator’s behaviour.

PSG teammates Dani Alves and Marquinhos, however, have criticized Neymar for his actions.

A domestic ban would impair his ability to prepare for the summer’s Copa America in Brazil as well as disrupting the start of next term.