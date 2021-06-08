Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, is full of praise for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was sacked by PSG on Christmas Eve before taking the Chelsea job and leading them to Champions League success this past season.

Mbappe told BILD: “He’s fantastic tactically.





“He knows exactly how opponents will behave and can predict matches very accurately.

“And we must also take this into account: he is still a very young coach. He can become one of the best coaches of the future. He proved it no sooner than with his victory in the Champions League.”