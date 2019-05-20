<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kylian Mbappé has joked that he will be able to catch Lionel Messi in the race for this season’s European Golden Shoe.

Messi currently leads the race to be Europe’s best goalscorer in 2018/19 by four goals following his double in Barça’s final game of the Liga season at Eibar.

Mbappé may be behind the Argentine but the Paris Saint-Germain striker has one more league game to try and collect the coveted prize.

And Mbappé has issued a light-hearted warning to the Ballon d’Or winner ahead of his match at Reims next weekend.

Speaking at the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels awards (the French PFA awards), he said: “Yes I’m aiming for the golden shoe this year. This afternoon I took a break in my nap to see Messi’s match – after his two goals I went back to bed!

“I still have 90 mins, I have nothing to lose!”

At the same awards ceremony Mbappé issued a bombshell in the shape of a declaration stating that he could leave PSG this summer, admitting he was “at a crossroads”.