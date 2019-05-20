<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kylian Mbappé dropped a huge transfer bombshell in his acceptance speech after receiving the Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award on Sunday.

Mbappé sensationally admitted he is at a “turning point in his career” and his future could lie away from Paris Saint-Germain.

“I feel that it is time for me to have more responsibility,” said the 20-year-old at a ceremony in the French capital.

“Maybe here in Paris, I would be happy, or maybe somewhere else then.

“I am at a turning point in my career.”

The World Cup winner scooped both Ligue 1 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the ceremony but his statement to reporters in the mixed zone afterwards was even more revealing than his speech.

“I said what I had to say,” added Mbappé.

“When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine.

“If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send.”

The suspicion in France is that the three-time champion is bored by how easy French football has become and wants to move to a more challenging league and win the the Champions League.

There have also been reports the striker doesn’t see eye-to-eye with coach Thomas Tuchel or team-mate Edinson Cavani.

Whatever his message to the PSG hierarchy is, it has no doubt put every top club in Europe on red alert.

This could well be the biggest transfer story of the summer.