



Kylian Mbappe is reportedly requesting that a release clause is inserted into any potential new contract signed with Paris Saint-Germain, which would allow him to leave the club whenever he chooses.

The 22-year-old, who will see his current deal expire at the end of next season, has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent months, with both clubs considering making a big-money offer next summer.

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, Mbappe is willing to sign a lucrative new deal with the Ligue 1 champions as long as a few conditions are agreed.





Firstly, the World Cup winner wants a salary that would match the club’s top earner Neymar, who is currently earning around £520,000 per week.

Mbappe would also like a release clause included which states that he has the option to depart PSG at the end of any future season if the right offer comes in for him.

It remains to be seen whether PSG would agree to these requests, as they may not be keen on accepting such insecure terms for one of their star players.

Mbappe has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing nine assists.